Possible mountain lion sighting along River Walk , RPD reports

(Riverton, WY) – An unconfirmed mountain lion sighting has been reported to the Riverton Police Department (RPD), according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on Monday, May 8.

The full post is below:

“RPD has received an unconfirmed sighting of a mountain lion along the River Walk. Please use precaution or avoid the area when possible. Game & Fish have been notified.”

“Possible sightings of mountain lions in urban areas should be reported to Game & fish as soon as possible, at 1-877-943-3847.” Shared from the RPD Facebook page.