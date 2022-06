(Fremont County, WY) – Pony Express-Re-Ride riders are on the trail en route from St. Joseph, MO to Sacramento, CA, and they are scheduled to pass through Fremont County on the morning of Saturday, June 11.

The first stop in Fremont County is Jeffrey City at 2 am, followed by Sweetwater Station at 4 am and then Atlantic City at 8 am.

Check out the rider map here to follow their journey to Sacramento.

