Pick-up free seeds at the Lander Library

(Lander, WY) – Free seeds will be available after this week at the Lander Library thanks to the Farm to Plate program and local volunteers.

“The seeds are all free and are mostly vegetables, but we also have flowers, herbs, cover crops – a wide variety,” shared volunteer Monty Hettich. A box of seeds ready to be organized for the public (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

As of last week, they were still deciding on how to organize the seeds. However, they will live in the card catalog cabinet pictured in the featured image. The Lander Library will also have a notebook with a list of available seeds for your perusal.

The seed library also accepts donations. You can talk with one of the volunteers or the library about making a contribution.