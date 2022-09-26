Physician Liaison, Cassey Lynn of Fremont Therapy Group nationally recognized by peers

Cassey Lynn is the Physician Liaison for Fremont Therapy Group in Fremont County. Cassey has been recognized by her peers for her tremendous work in furthering PT and OT services in our community.

“Cassey is an amazing asset for FTG and is currently the lead on our Glow Run which will benefit the health and well-being of our community members and raise money for the Boys and Girls club and Eagle Hope,” said Lori Ridgway, Director of Operations at Fremont Therapy Group.

Cassey Lynn spends her time in the Riverton clinic and in the community as FTG’s Physician Liaison. Her role as Physician Liaison has her visiting all of FTG’s locations as well as networking with local clinics in each community. Cassey enjoys helping collaborate with both the PTs and Physicians to help patient care be seamless and effective.

Cassey was born and raised in Hendersonville, TN. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Physiology from East Tennessee State University and has 7 years of experience as a Physical Therapy Technician. She is certified by RockTape in Functional Movement Tape for both performance and basic function.

She and her husband Henry enjoy kayaking, playing with their Australian Shepherd, Newt, improving their first home, gardening, and participating in community events. And most recently, welcoming their daughter to the world of Wyoming adventures.

Congratulations on a job well done, Cassey!

The 2nd Annual Glow Run 5K in Riverton will be held on October 8th at 6:30 pm. The race will begin at Fremont Therapy Group in Riverton at 2002 W. Sunset Drive. All proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Riverton and Eagles Hope Transitions.

“We love hosting this event for our community! It combines many of Fremont Therapy Group’s core values, especially teamwork and commitment. We all work together to bring local organizations into the mix to sponsor the event and encourage individuals and families to participate. Commitment to good health, and engagement with the community, our staff, and our patients, are essential to all of us at FTG,” Cassey Lynn, Physician and Marketing Liaison said. “Our leadership and clinic directors/owners love promoting wellness in their local communities and having fun with their patients.”

There are two ways to participate, either by being a sponsor or participating in the event.

If you would like to be a sponsor or make a donation to one or both organizations, please contact us at 307-856-7021 or send a message to [email protected] for more information.

To register for this event, click here.