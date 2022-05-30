PHOTOS: Lander 2022 Memorial Day services

(Lander, WY) – The 2022 Memorial Day services in Lander were held in the Hudson Funeral Home at Mount Hope Cemetery, after rain and cold weather prohibited the ceremony from taking place outside. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Speakers for the event included Lander’s American Legion Don Stough Post 33 Commander Mark Keiser; Chaplain Michael Tanner, who led the benediction and prayers; Lander VFW Post 954 Auxiliary Quartermaster Bob Keiser, who read a letter addressed from Wyoming Senator John Barrasso; and Lander Chief of Police Scott Peters.

Chief Peters read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Monte Richardson, declaring May 30 as Betty Lou McAleenan Day, in honor of her service in the Women’s Army Air Corps during WWII.

Advertisement

h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo