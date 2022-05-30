PHOTOS: Lander 2022 Memorial Day services

(Lander, WY) – The 2022 Memorial Day services in Lander were held in the Hudson Funeral Home at Mount Hope Cemetery, after rain and cold weather prohibited the ceremony from taking place outside.
Speakers for the event included Lander’s American Legion Don Stough Post 33 Commander Mark Keiser; Chaplain Michael Tanner, who led the benediction and prayers; Lander VFW Post 954 Auxiliary Quartermaster Bob Keiser, who read a letter addressed from Wyoming Senator John Barrasso; and Lander Chief of Police Scott Peters.
Chief Peters read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Monte Richardson, declaring May 30 as Betty Lou McAleenan Day, in honor of her service in the Women’s Army Air Corps during WWII.
The ceremony concluded with the placing of the flag and symbolic flowers, followed by the playing of “Taps” and rifle salute.