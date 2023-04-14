Performing at the Riverton Branch Library; Classical Guitarist Jack Sanders!

The Piatigrosky Foundation presents classical guitarist Jack Sanders at the Riverton Branch Library. This one-hour, intimate concert showcases the best of classical guitar, while providing listeners with educational commentary on both the music and the composers.

Come, be inspired by incredible live music, and stay after to meet the artist. April 20th, 7pm at the Riverton Branch Library.

This concert is sponsored by the Muriel & Seymour Thickman Family Charitable Foundation, and presented in part by the Wyoming Arts Council and the Riverton Branch Library.