Parker Paxton Breaks 1000 Points

Riverton senior Parker Paxton set a milestone Saturday night against Cheyenne East scoring over 1,000 points in his career in a 23-point effort against the Thunderbirds.
The impressive standard came early in the season, in just his fourth game.
He joins his brothers Easton and Treyton who also tallied over one thousand points in their respective careers as Wolverines.
The Paxton family has the most combined points in Riverton High School history.
Paxton is the son of Kurt and Amy Paxton and the late Kara Clemetson Paxton.
He has signed to play Division I golf at the University of Colorado next fall.