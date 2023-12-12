Parker Paxton Breaks 1000 Points

Riverton senior Parker Paxton set a milestone Saturday night against Cheyenne East scoring over 1,000 points in his career in a 23-point effort against the Thunderbirds.

The impressive standard came early in the season, in just his fourth game. The Riverton boys varsity team joined Parker Paxton celebrating his 1,000th career point – h/t Randy Tucker

He joins his brothers Easton and Treyton who also tallied over one thousand points in their respective careers as Wolverines.

The Paxton family has the most combined points in Riverton High School history. Amy and Kurt Paxton celebrate Parker Paxton’s 1,000th career point – h/t Randy Tucker

Paxton is the son of Kurt and Amy Paxton and the late Kara Clemetson Paxton.

He has signed to play Division I golf at the University of Colorado next fall.