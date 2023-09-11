Panthers ruled the jungle against the Tigers

(Lander, WY) – Big plays saw big numbers put up by the Panthers. Powell dominated Lander from the get-go Friday night at Bill Bush Memorial Stadium. LVHS trailed 37-0 at halftime and it was a 50-0 final shutout against them that saw only 142 yards of total offense for the Tigers.

Powell, after forcing Lander to punt in the first quarter, would need only four plays including a 44-yard quarterback keeper from Panthers quarterback Jhett Schawn put the Panthers up 7-0 early in the first. The Tigers ensuing drive brought them to a fourth-down stop on Powell’s 38-yard line. The first play on the next drive went 52 yards to the house by Cody Seifert to make it 14-0. A fumble by the Tigers had a 12-yard touchdown pass from Schawn to Trey Stenerson to make it 21-0 after one-quarter of play.

The Panthers added another 16 points. That included Seifert’s second 52-yard touchdown run and a 10-yard touchdown connection from Scahwn to Stenerson that had the PAT missed and then a 34-yard field goal from Schawn to put the half to a close 37-0.

Bodie Moffat hands the ball off to Brayden Baker. (h/t Shelli Chance) Bodie Moffat waits for the play from the sideline (h/t Shelli Chance) The Lander defense awaits the snap. (h/t Shelli Chance)

The Panthers in the second half had Seifert score his third touchdown of the day this time from 12 yards out and failed the two-point conversion. Powell added one more score after a pick-six from Stenerson to put the running clock in effect.

The Tigers had one drive in the third quarter that would go into the fourth where Lander got to the eleven-yard line. However, the second interception would stop any chance the Tigers had in making it into the endzone. It was a scoreless fourth quarter and when zeros showed on the clock, the final was 50-0 in favor of Powell.

With the loss, Lander falls to 0-3 on the season. The Tigers will go back on the road to Evanston who defeated Riverton 34-27 last Friday. Jim Burton will make his return to his former team. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. County 10 will have coverage.

Unofficial final stats for Lander

Passing

Bodie Moffot – 0-4, 1 INT

Paxon Hollingshead 2-3, 30 yards, 1 INT

Rushing

Brayden Baker – 22-59

Caleb Larvie – 2-20

Kaden Rowan – 4-10

Paxon Hollingshead – 3-8

Hunter Veralde 0 2-0

Parker Burton – 2-0

Bodie Moffat – 1-0

Receiving

Parker Burton – 1-19

Hunter Verlade – 1-11

