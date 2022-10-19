Pain can feel simply awful, but actually, it can be a lot more complex

Join Teton Therapy this Friday, 10/21, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at the Riverton clinic (1406 W Main Street) for the second in our “Lunch & Learn” series.

Riverton Physical Therapist Andrew Bosselman, PT. DPT will present a program titled “How our bodies perceive pain.” This presentation is a must for anyone who has experienced pain and who wants to know more about it so they can find relief. A question and answer period will follow, and Teton Therapy will provide a light lunch.

Interested? Call Teton Therapy’s Riverton clinic to RSVP at 307-857-7074. You can also RSVP via our Eventbrite site for this event. Tickets are free, but space is limited.