Over 11,000 ballots cast in Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – The unofficial Primary Election results came in starting around 8:30 pm last night, August 16, and wrapped up around 10:40 pm.

According to the unofficial final vote summary, 11,991 ballots were cast in Fremont County, including absentee and early voters.

Unofficial results at the local level – Harriet Hageman topped incumbent Liz Cheney by 3,922 votes. Governor Mark Gordon received 6,708 votes, compared to Brent Bien’s 3,489. Chuck Gray received 80 more votes than Tara Nethercott for Secretary of State. Kristi Racines ran unopposed for State Auditor. Curt Meier received 6,843 votes, compared to Bill Gallop’s 2,405 for State Treasurer. Megan Degenfelder received 1,470 more votes than Brian Schroeder for Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Unofficial results at the statewide level – Harriet Hageman 113,025 and Liz Cheney 49,316. Governor Mark Gordon 101,092 and Brent Bien 48,549. Chuck Gray 75,938 and Tara Nethercott 63,044. Kristi Racines 133,724. Curt Meier 97,489 and Bill Gallop 40,643. Megan Degenfelder 59,301 and Brian Schroeder 55,746.

The unofficial results of the local races can be viewed here. The local results will be certified on Thursday, August 18 at 1 pm in the Fremont County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Courthouse. The public is invited to attend.

