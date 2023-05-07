Out-of-state travel request, resignations, contracts and more to come before the Riverton School Board on May 9

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 9 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting currently includes four action items, which are as follows.

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the

FCCLA team to travel to Denver, Colorado in July 2023 for the FCCLA National

Competition.

Jodi Ibach is recommending the Board approve the Kinder Boost curriculum standards.

The Kinder Boost teachers and Aspen Early Learning Center staff have worked to develop

the curriculum standards for Boost, aligning it with the State of Wyoming’s Early

Learning Standards. They have developed Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum for ELA,

Math and Social Skills.

A recommendation the Board accepts the resignation of Next Step Teacher Jacob Farber; and Aspen ELC Kindergarten Intervention Teacher Misti Motisi, all effective at the end 2022-2023 school year.

A recommendation the Board offers a contract to Tiffini Hackett as an Aspen ELC Behavior Interventionist; Sylvia Rotroff as an Aspen ELC Special Education Teacher; Abigail Cerda as an Ashgrove 3rd Grade Teacher; Cecelia Hernandez as an Aspen ELC Boost Teacher; Nicole Fuller as a RMS 7th Grade Math Teacher; Christopher Ormond as a RHS Head Girls Swim Coach, all effective for the 2023-2024 school year.

Click here to view the current agenda, and click here to view the attachments.

