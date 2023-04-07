Olivia Bradley signs to play soccer at Northwest

(Riverton, WY) – After having to be sidelined last season, and now back in action for the Lady Wolverines Olivia Bradley from Riverton High School has signed her letter of intent to play at Northwest Community College in Powell next fall. The announcement came from the Riverton High School Facebook page on a live stream.

“It felt good! It’s crazy to go onto the new part of my life and it’s exciting and I’m excited to go play.” Bradley acknowledges when she put the pen to paper Thursday afternoon. “I toured the campus and liked it there. I also really liked the coach and thought it was a good place for me.” Bradley said.

Bradley suffered an injury that kept her out of soccer last season. But after a lot of hard work, she is able to get on the field this season. “A lot of hard work and dedication is what it took for me to get back on the field because I wanted to get back on the field. It was a struggle but I knew I had to do it.”

Bradley was quick to thank her coach Tayna Santee, “Santee has been a great help and last year when I was on the sidelines, she encouraged me to keep going,” Bradley said about how Santee helped get her to the next level. “Being sidelined last year, she worked hard to recover. In some ways, it helped her become a better player. Because she spent a lot of time with me on the sidelines and became more of a student of the game.” Santee said.

It was really exciting, it was something she was wanting to do since she was a freshman.” Santee said when she watch Bradley sign her letter.”

The head coach says Northwest is getting “fast, technically strong, she has great foot skills, really motivated to look for the goal, and someone that sees the field.”

Bradley has helped contribute to the Lady Wolverines’ strong 5-0 start in the 4A ranks and will be in action on April 11 at home against Rock Spring. If you know of any college signings in Fremont County. Contact County 10 at [email protected]

