October sentencing hearing set for Detimore; agreement reached for separate immoral or indecent acts charges

(Lander, WY) – An October 19 sentencing hearing has been set 72-year-old Fremont County man Donald Detimore, who was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and third degree sexual abuse of a minor by a jury back in July.

The hearing will take place following submission of the presentence investigation report on October 5.

The sentencing hearing will also address the immoral or indecent acts charges from two separate incidents/victims, as per the sentencing agreement stipulations filed on August 10.

According to that agreement document, the State and Detimore reached an agreement “which both parties believe is fair and reasonable and will possibly prevent the necessity of conducting the remaining two jury trials” that were scheduled for those additional charges.

The agreement goes on to inform that “the State of Wyoming has consulted with the alleged victims” in both of the separate charges, and that “both alleged victims have indicated their support.”

“The agreement might contribute substantially to overall judicial economy,” the agreement also states.

The Court accepted the agreement according to court documents also filed on August 10, which ultimately resulted in the immoral or indecent acts charges being dropped and the scheduling of the October 19 sentencing hearing.

County 10 will provide updates on that sentencing hearing, which can be viewed here.