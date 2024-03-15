NWSR shares details on how to view comet that is ‘bigger than Mt. Everest,’ only visible every 71 years

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton and meteorologist Chris Hattings have shared the following video with details on how to view Comet 12P / Pons-Brooks, which will be visible in Wyoming over the next few weeks.

The comet is “larger than Mt. Everest,” and only visible every 71 years.

Comet 12P / Pons-Brooks will start to become more visible in the coming weeks as we approach April, with Hattings sharing that the best viewing conditions will be around March 26.

Check out the full video below for all the details on how/when to best view the phenomenon!