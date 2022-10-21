NRA endorses Rep. Lloyd Larsen for House District 54

Paid for by the candidate.

“On behalf of NRA members in Wyoming House District 54, I am pleased to announce your NRA-PVF “A” rating and endorsement for the 2022 Wyoming General Election. This endorsement is a reflection of your steadfast support of the Second Amendment and excellent voting record on firearm-related issues during your tenure in the Legislature.

Our members will interpret your “A” rating and endorsement as being a solid pro-gun/pro-hunting candidate who is an advocate for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms. Please feel free to communicate your rating and endorsement to the voters of House District 54.

Congratulations again on your “A” rating and endorsement. I wish you the best of luck in your campaign and look forward to our continued relationship to advance the interests of Wyoming’s law-abiding gun owners and sportsmen.”

– Brian Gosch, State Director, NRA-ILA State and Local Affairs