Northern Arapaho Tribe welcomed U.S. Rep. Cheney to 55th Annual Ethete Celebration Powwow

(Ethete, WY) – On Saturday, the Northern Arapaho Business Council (NABC) was proud to welcome Congresswoman Liz Cheney to the Wind River Reservation for the 55th Annual Ethete Celebration Powwow.

“It was an honor for me to attend the Powwow this weekend and hear from so many members of the Tribe about the significance of this celebration,” Rep. Cheney said. “The issues facing Indian Country in our state are unique and serious and I have been and will remain focused on doing everything I can as a member of Congress to give our Tribal communities a voice and deliver on their behalf.”

The Northern Arapaho Tribe presented Rep. Cheney with a traditional shawl and performed an Honor Song in recognition of her service to Indian Country.

“We are so pleased Liz was able to join us for this special celebration,” said NABC Chairman Jordan Dresser. “She has been an ally to our Tribe and to all of Indian Country because she has been able to raise the problems and issues we have to a national level, allowing us to find solutions.”