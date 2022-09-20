NOLS hosts movie screening, Q&A with Jimmy Chin

(Lander, WY) – NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School) will host a free screening of The Rescue with NOLS Trustee and former instructor, Jimmy Chin on Saturday, October 8 at 4:00pm in the Lander Valley High School auditorium. Following the movie, a 30-minute question and answer period will take place with the Academy Award® winning director, outdoor photographer, and mountain athlete.

“Jimmy has a way of telling a story that goes well beyond just the facts,” observes Terri Watson, NOLS President. “The powerful film, The Rescue, captures amazing essences of leadership and team that are so much in line with what NOLS draws on in our education. We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to share time with Jimmy Chin and this film with our home community here in Lander.”

The Rescue is a National Geographic Documentary Film about the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand Using a wealth of never-before-seen material and exclusive interviews, this movie brings alive one of the most perilous and extraordinary rescues in modern times and shines a light on the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys.

Doors open at 3:00pm and seating will be general admission. h/t NOLS

About Jimmy Chin

Jimmy Chin is an Asian American professional mountain athlete, National Geographic photographer, Academy Award-winning film director, and New York Times Best Selling author. In his multiple careers as an athlete, storyteller and artist, he is equally respected for his groundbreaking climbing, mountaineering and skiing achievements as he is for his photography and filmmaking. Jimmy’s exploits in the mountains have allowed him to partner with some of the greatest adventure athletes and explorers of his generation. To learn more about Jimmy, visit jimmychin.com.

About NOLS Established in 1965, NOLS is the leader in wilderness education. What began in a small cabin in Wyoming’s Wind River mountain range has evolved into a global, multifaceted nonprofit school offering a proven leadership curriculum through expedition courses, wilderness medicine certifications, risk management training, and custom education solutions for organizations. Today, NOLS operates 13 campuses worldwide and provides instruction in over 40 countries. The NOLS community includes over 500 active instructors who teach a variety of outdoor skills from mountaineering and sailing to wilderness medicine that empower students to step forward in their lives.

To learn more about NOLS, visit us at www.nols.edu or on Facebook and Instagram.

