Artemis II mission crew consists of all NOLS grads

(Lander, WY) – The crew for the Artemis II moon mission was recently announced, and it turns out each of the four individuals are graduates of the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), headquartered here in Lander, according to a post shared on the NOLS Facebook page.



The crew consists of commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, and the mission launch is set for late 2024.

NOLS is a nonprofit global wilderness school that “seeks to help you step forward boldly as a leader,” whose mission is to “be the leading source and teacher of wilderness skills and leadership that serve people and the environment.”

