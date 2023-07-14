‘No need to compete’: Local mayors working together to advocate for state shooting complex in Fremont County

Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith plans to attend the first meeting of the State Shooting Complex Oversight Task Force this week in Casper.

He had previously expressed interest in the potential for a state shooting complex in Wyoming, advocating for it to be located in Fremont County and possibly Shoshoni.

Since then, he said, local government leaders throughout Fremont County have “agreed to work together and find an area that would be best – whether it’s in Riverton, Lander, Shoshoni … whatever.”

“(There’s) no need to compete,” Highsmith said. “If it’s downtown Riverton, I’ll support it if that’s the best place. But I believe it will be good for the county when it comes in.”

The task force is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Friday in Room 3017 of the Thyra Thomson State Office Building in Casper to “begin initial planning efforts,” according to the meeting description.

“The task force will consider locations, costs and feasibility of a state shooting complex,” the description states.

Wyoming Rep. Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton, is a member of the task force.

For more information about the meeting contact the Legislative Service Office at (307) 777-7881 or [email protected]