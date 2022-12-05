Netherlands, USA soccer fans enjoyed Saturday’s World Cup match with viewing party, celebration of Dutch culture

Vince Tropea
Netherlands VS USA FIFA World Cup game viewing party at the Lander Bar. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – The Netherlands and the USA faced off Saturday, December 3, in a Round 16 World Cup game, and the occasion was celebrated with a viewing party at the Lander Bar by a group of Fremont County Dutch families and soccer fans alike.

Post Netherlands victory. h/t Vince Tropea photo
Post Netherlands victory. h/t Vince Tropea photo


In addition to screening the game, which The Netherlands won 3-1, attendees got a peak at the Dutch culture, ranging from flags, garb, and tasty treats.

Among the ceremonial snacks were ‘dropjes,’ a type of Dutch black licorice, ‘pepernoten,’ a Dutch variation of a gingerbread cookie, hot chocolate, and some delicious young gouda cheese.

Dropjes and young gouda cheese. h/t Vince Tropea photo
Pepernoten. h/t Vince Tropea photo


The Netherlands now moves on to the quarterfinals, where they will face Argentina on December 9.

Post Netherlands victory. h/t Vince Tropea photo
