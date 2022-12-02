WhatsHappening: ‘Fremont County Dutchies,’ Lander Bar hosting viewing party for USA vs Netherlands World Cup game this Saturday

(Lander, WY) – Come watch the FIFA World Cup match between The USA and The Netherlands this Saturday morning, 8:00 AM, at the Lander Bar to enjoy the game and learn about the Dutch culture.

A group of Dutch families in Fremont County and are facilitating a viewing party of the Round 16 game, and are hoping to see other families with Dutch descent and American soccer aficionados there as well.

Event organizers shared the following:

Advertisement

“The Fremont County Dutchies would love to see, meet and visit all the other Dutch (or heritage) folks and root for Oranje with our American families, friends and other soccer fans.

“Invite your friends, families and get the word out, with or without Dutch heritage! Wear your Orange or USA colors! Bring dutch cheese, zoute haring, droge worst, dropjes or any snacks to share… “

Other food and beverage will also be available for purchase.