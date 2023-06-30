Movie, Karaoke, Escape Room and more highlight July’s Library Activities

Lander Library offers many fun activities in July.

For Adults: July 11th from 6-8 pm will be Karaoke night and July 28th will feature Comedy Night from 6-8 pm. Our Food Drive continues through the month as well.

Children are invited to weekly activities on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 am. (The exception to this is July 5th when Zootopia will be shown at 2 pm instead of 10:30 am to allow for sleeping in after Independence Day celebrations). Click here to view calendar for more details on Children’s events.

Teens (7th grade and up) are invited to an escape room, karaoke, and games (Click here to view calendar for more details).

Summer reading incentive programs are available for all ages, with prizes available. Call 332-5194 for more information about any of these programs.

Our summer hours are: Mondays 1-6 pm, Tuesday 10am-7pm, Wednesday 10am-7pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Friday 10am-5pm, and Saturday 10am-3pm.