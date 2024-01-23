Mostly sunny skies for Tuesday; light snow expected for western mountains

(Fremont County, WY) – Morning fog should give way to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon, County 10 Meteorologist Dave Lipson shared for the Tuesday, January 23 forecast.

Lipson added that tonight should be mostly cloudy due to a weak upper level disturbance moving through the area.

Some very light snow is expected for the western mountains, but accumulations will be limited to the highest elevations, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s for most, with Dubois expected to reach 41 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower teens. h/t NWSR