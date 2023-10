(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Monday is looking to be a nice day with mild temperatures and a sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Other than a gusty wind and isolated showers Tuesday, look for quiet and mild weather to continue much of the week.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s today across the 10, with lows tonight in the 40’s and upper 30’s.

h/t NWSR