Monthly updates, proposal, and more to come before the Commissioners on Jan. 9

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 834 2265 5402 Passcode: 526532

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:15 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:30 A.M.: SHERIFF RYAN LEE – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:45 A.M.: CORONER ERIN IVIE – MONTHLY UPDATE

10:00 A.M.: TREATMENT COURTS DIRECTOR CASSIE MURRAY – MONTHLY UPDATE

10:15 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN – WYDOT RELINQUISHMENT OF HIGHWAY 122 ROW

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: BOUNDARY BOARD ANNUAL MEETING

10:45 A.M.: STACY STEBNER, THE BOSSERT COLLECTIVE – MOVE GRANT $2,000 EXTENSION REQUEST FOR PUSHROOT BREWING COMPANY MURAL PROJECT

11:00 A.M.: KARA HANCOCK, RIVERTON RESCUE – FUNDING REQUEST UPDATE

11:15 A.M.: FREMONT COUNTY FIRE CHIEF RON WEMPEN – UPDATE

11:30 A.M.: LIBRARY DIRECTOR ANITA MARPLE – SYSTEM UPDATE

11:45 A.M.: JR OAKLEY, JR PROJECT MANAGEMENT LLC – CIRCUIT COURT EMERGENCY EXIT PROPOSAL

12:00 P.M.: VICE CHAIRMAN MIKE JONES – ROCK SPRINGS BLM RESOURCE MANAGEMENT PLAN DRAFT COMMENTS

12:15 P.M.: EXECUTIVE SESSION – POTENTIAL PROPERTY ACQUISITION AND PERSONNEL

12:30 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: