Missing teen reported on April 6 in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – A missing 15-year-old was reported in the Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log issued on April 8.

The call log states that the teen was reported missing around 12:00 PM that afternoon, roughly 10 hours after the reporting party advised they had last seen him.

The call log went on to state that “a runaway report was taken,” and the teen was “placed into NCIC.”

Advertisement

According to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation (WDCI) Missing Persons page, the missing teen’s name is George Littlethunder III. He is “American Indian,” has brown eyes and black hair, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black shirt.

No photo of George was available in either the call log or on the WDCI webpage.

Folks with any information are asked to call the Riverton Police Department at (307) 856-4891, or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.