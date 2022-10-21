Metropolitan Opera LIVE Broadcast this Saturday at Lander Library

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, will begin its 16th season with the company premiere of Cherubini’s Medea on Saturday, October 22, at 10:55 am MST at the Lander Library Carnegie Room, 451 N. 2nd Street. Everyone is welcome! Donations are appreciated but not required.

Following triumphant performances at the Met as some of the repertory’s most dramatic heroines, soprano Sondra Radvanovsky sings Medea for the first time, taking on the tour-de-force role made famous by Maria Callas. Joining Radvanovsky is tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea’s husband, Giasone (Jason the Argonaut); soprano Janai Brugger as the rival for his love, Glauce; bass Michele Pertusi as Glauce’s father, Creonte, the King of Corinth; and mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Neris, Medea’s confidante.

Select this link to read a synopsis of Medea: https://www.metopera.org/discover/synopses/medea/

Met Opera Live in HD at the Lander Library 2022-2023 Season:

Medea October 22, 10:55 am

La Traviata November 5, 10:55 am

The Hours December 10, 10:55 am

Fedora January 14, 10:55 am

Lohengrin March 18, 10:00 am

The Met: Live in HD is presented through a partnership of the Fremont County Library System, the Lander Met Opera group, and Lander Performing Arts (formerly the Lander Community Concerts Association) in cooperation with the Metropolitan Opera.

For additional information, please contact the Lander Library at 332-5194.