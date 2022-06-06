Mental Health Monday: Ari Kamil chats about gender identity, discrimination, opening dialogues for LGBTQ+ youth

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the new weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, continued on today with guest Ari Kamil.

Kamil is one of the organizers for Wind River Pride, and was also instrumental in the recent rally held in Lander that addressed bullying and discrimination among LGBTQ+ youth.

Kamil shared with host Vince Tropea why the event was so important for opening dialogues about discrimination, and the positive effects that communication has on mental health.

Kamil also shared their own personal story of coming to terms with their gender identity, and the positive impact that moment had on their overall development and sense of self going forward.

Check out the full Mental Health Monday interview with Kamil below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]