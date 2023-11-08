McOmie appointed again as director of Wyoming State Construction Department

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Del McOmie as Director of the Wyoming State Construction Department.

McOmie replaces Jerry Vincent, who resigned after leading the agency since 2021.

McComie previously served as Director of the State Construction Department from 2016 to 2019, according to a press release.

Advertisement

He has also served as Director of the Wyoming School Facilities Department and spent 15 years as Chief Engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation.