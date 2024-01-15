Four grants on Riverton City Council agenda for regular meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes two grant awards for the Riverton Police Department: one for $5,000 from Walmart, and another for $10,792 from the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.

The Walmart grant will be used to purchase a $3,000 drone and cover training expenses for two officers to attend a drone licensing class, staff said in a memo to the council.

Advertisement

The drone can be used for “many tasks, including efficient deployment of resources, search and rescue operations, evidence collection, environmental surveillance, assisting the fire department, crowd monitoring and control, and much more,” the memo states.

The RMP Foundation grant will be used to purchase four thermal monoculars, staff said in another memo.

The “highly efficient, user-friendly imaging devices … can provide police officers an edge in life-saving situations such as conducting search and rescue operations or crime-solving such as pursuing suspects or locating evidence in open spaces,” the memo states.

The council will also consider a resolution Tuesday directing staff to apply for a Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant for improvements to Riverton City Park.

Advertisement

Staff said they prepared cost estimates for the proposed improvements, including the construction of eight pickleball courts “generally in the footprint of the old tennis courts” at City Park, the replacement of outdated fencing and LED lighting in the area, the construction of an off-street parking lot with LED lighting next to the pickleball courts, and the construction of a bathroom facility near the pickleball courts and parking lot.

The project would cost about $1.9 million, staff said, recommending that the city set aside 10 percent of the total, or $188,400, to contribute as a match.

“A match is not a requirement,” staff noted, but they “have been told that applications that include a match are given preference.”

Advertisement

The council will also consider authorizing staff to apply for up to $50,000 in marketing funding from the Aeronautics Division of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The grant requires a 50:50 match which is already included in the city’s 2024 budget, staff said.

Agreements, ordinances, resolutions

The council will consider approving an agreement Tuesday with the Riverton Rescue Mission and Wyoming Rescue Mission for use of $9,000 in “contract for services” funds.

Advertisement

The council will also consider an advanced metering infrastructure agreement that will facilitate remote reading of local water meters.

Staff said the lease fees associated with the project in years two through five – about $74,723 total – will need to be incorporated into the city’s water and wastewater operating budgets if the agreement is approved.

Tuesday’s agenda also includes an ordinance on third and final reading modifying “the manner by which infractions are enforced related to travel trailers and mobile homes.”

The change allows the RPD to address travel trailer and mobile home violations that occur in the public right-of-way, staff said.

There are three resolutions on the agenda updating signatory authority for investment funds, and one establishing a purchasing and procurement policy that aligns with state statute.

The council will also hear the 2023 community development report and hold an executive session if needed.

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.