Mayoral Candidate: Mike Norwood

(Shoshoni, WY) – County 10 contacted all the mayoral candidates across the County to ask them a few questions.

Mike Norwood is running for Shoshoni mayor. He has lived in Shoshoni for 5 years, and he is a contractor.

Below is a Q&A transcript of our interview, which has been edited for clarity and length.

C10: What prompted you to run for mayor?

Mike Norwood: The needs of the town have to keep progressing forward, and we just want to keep working together to make sure that all happens.

C10: Have you served in a similar role?

MN: No, not in any political role.

C10: What will you bring to the table as mayor?

MN: About 30 plus years as a general contractor and businessman. I have also worked in a church leadership role for about 40 years. And so, dealing with people is very much part of my life.

C10: What changes would you like to see in Shoshoni?

MN: I feel like we ought to look at trying to capitalize on our geographical location more. The need for housing for all the people here in Shoshoni, as well as bringing in new businesses.

C10: What challenges do you foresee in making those changes?

MN: There are always people that are opposed to change, which is one. I think that can be worked on together. There’s a financial hurdle we will have to look at and look at what kind of grant money could be out there and available through different organizations and everything. Those are probably the two biggest things we would be facing.

C10: What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing Town Council this year?

MN: They’ve been facing again budget cuts because of the census count, and they’re having to deal with that. The infrastructure issues the water and sewer expansion that they’re looking at. I think those are some of the main things they are having to look at.

C10: What is one thing you wish people knew about Shoshoni?

MN: Shoshoni could become a destination stopping point for people, with Boysen, with the gateway to Yellowstone. There are a lot of things that people don’t realize are available right here in this area. Hiking trails, four-wheeler trails, and beautiful back roading all coming out into this area.

C10: Anything else you wish to share?

MN: Together we can keep Shoshoni. I am not in this for myself. I am in this to work together with the people of Shoshoni.

Additional questions and answers can be found here on the League of Women Voters Fremont County Primary Election Voter Guide.

