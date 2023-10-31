Lunch n’ Learn with Bootstrap Collaborative: Focus on Funding – Lunch provided!

Join us for the November Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. At each event, you will be able to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and create a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

This month we’ll focus on funding – traditional financing, grants, start-up seed funding, and local economic development funds available.

Join us on Wednesday, November 1st for Lunch ‘n Learn at the atWork Coworking space in Riverton. This Lunch n’ Learn will feature Victor Allen, Senior VP at Wyoming Community Bank. Come have lunch and discover all the funding options available!

Following the lunchtime conversations, there will be two follow-up events. The evening networking event will be on Thursday, Nov. 9th. The final event in the monthly series, a workshop, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16th. All three events will take place at atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton.

Encore Events is designed to be an evolving hub for entrepreneurs and business people to glean information from their peers and network with locals facing the same successes and challenges in their ventures.

What: Lunch ‘n Learn

When: Wednesday, November 1st, 12-1 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Lunch from 381 Subs & Salads will be provided!

Mark your calendar!

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Thursday, Nov. 9th, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6 pm)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Meet and greet to learn more about lending, grants, local economic development and more!

“Focus on Funding” WORKSHOP

Thursday, Nov. 16th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Victor Allen with Wyoming Community Bank will be discussing business funding. There will also be information about local support from IDEA Inc, the Wyoming Business Resource Network, SBDC, 1/2 Cent Tax economic development money (how to access that money/apply for that grant money depending on where you live in Fremont County), and information about the local start-up challenges.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.