Lots of October Fun for Youth of All Ages at the Lander Library

Children’s Events at the Lander Library this month include: StoryTime, Lego Club, Storytime Dance Party, Chess Club, and Science Fair Support Group.

October is also TEENTOBER celebrating teens in the library. Teens attending programs or checking out books will earn prizes. Activities for teens include: CanTeen Create! Wednesdays from 3-5 pm, Chess Club, and Saturday Game Day.

The last week of October also features the StoryHour Players’ annual presentation of family-friendly Halloween Plays. Public performances are available Monday October 23rd at 7 pm and Wednesday October 25th at 10 am.

All activities are FREE.

And of course, the library has lots of spooky books and DVDs for your Halloween pleasure.

Check out our new website at: www.fclsonline.org for more details.