Lookback: Prohibition in Fremont County

Wyoming became a dry state in 1918 by a huge majority vote a full year before the 18th

amendment to the U.S. constitution passed and made alcohol illegal in the United

States. The fact that women’s suffrage was legal in Wyoming may have played a part

in this majority vote. The Eighteenth Amendment passed in 1920 and made it illegal to

manufacture, sell or transport alcoholic beverages in the U.S, but bootleggers continued

to distill alcohol in Fremont county throughout the 1920s and the early 1930s.

Newspaper articles from the time describe raids in Hudson, Shoshoni, Lander and

Riverton, and Lysite.



According to one newspaper article, a large raid went down in Hudson in 1927. Hudson

was a hardworking, possibly hard-drinking coal mining town at that time. The coal

mining was starting to wind down in Hudson.



Quoting from the newspaper article, “Deputy Thompson had been on the watch for

some time and Sunday night he laid out to see the operations recognizing men from

Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni coming for liquor and gaining much interesting

information in the prosecution of further violations of the law.”



“Three home distilleries were discovered on Sunday. At Peter Jeniro’s place, they

found a 50 gallon still in the garage with 7 barrels of mash with a coil and stove ready to

operate. No alcohol was found but 32 empty sugar sacks were discovered.”

“Tony Ocha had his 30 gallon still in the cellar of his residence. Four barrels of mash

and two quarts of alcohol were taken.”



“Carnelo Rotolo operated at home also and a 40 gallon still and 5 barrels of mash were

found in an outbuilding at the rear of the lot. Indications showed that there should have

been liquor about the place but a strict search proved fruitless until one of the officers

noticed the end of a pipe corked with the top flush with the floor. This was located under

the sink and not easily observed. Knowing this pipe must lead somewhere they made

for the cellar and found nothing. The walls were solid and there was no container

anywhere. Starting to dig outside the wall there was no evidence until they got down a

reasonable depth where there was a barrel. Going back to the cellar and working on the

wall they found a secret slide which revealed a faucet. The barrel was full and the 50

gallons of liquor made the biggest haul of the night.”



In May 1922, thirteen men were arrested on bootlegging charges during a two-day

period in Riverton and Hudson. More arrests were expected soon.

In June of 1927, a well-known Hudson operator escaped arrest by using a long tunnel

from a cabin nine miles north of Riverton, but inside the cabin officers found 2000

gallons of mash and a 100 gallon still. One hundred and twenty gallons of whiskey was

found buried in the creek bed in 10 gallon kegs. Hudson was evidently a hub of

bootlegging activity. Some distillery operators burned old tires to mask the aroma of a

functioning distillery. Rotolo, whose operation was discovered in 1927 was a World War

One veteran and worked as a coal miner. He later served in World War Two. He lived

in Hudson until the 1950s. Does anyone remember where his house was located? The

census shows no street address for Rotolo in the 1930s.



The Union Bar was raided by the sheriff and Frank Ninkovitch was arrested in 1924. He

had twice been arrested on similar charges, but returned to his illicit liquor business as

soon as he was released.



In December of 1921, raids were made in Lander. Officers expected to seize 200

gallons of moonshine. A brakeman for Chicago & Northwestern railroad possessed 3

gallons of hootch described as “walk a block and fall liquid.” Parts of a still were found at

Jason Witson’s place. Charges were brought against the Noble Hotel company and

H.G. Bizzell, the proprietor of the Noble Hotel Drug store.



Bizzell was selling large quantities of tincture of orange and other patent medicines with

high alcohol contents. Federal law allowed the sale of these medicines, but state law

made no exceptions for such medications. Bizzell was ordered to destroy his inventory,

but escaped further penalties.



Law enforcement conducted a raid in Lysite in 1924. Fourteen men and women were

detained and several gallons of liquor was seized. A dance floor had been constructed

in a ravine just out of sight of the rail line and was evidently a place to drink and party

and indulge in other adult vices.



Sheriff Burch made a raid in Shoshoni in 1921 where 25 people were arrested.

Gambling paraphernalia, which included roulette wheels and tables, commercial slot

machines, playing cards and two grain sacks full of poker chips were confiscated and

shipped to Lander by train filling one end of a freight car. Among those caught up in this

dragnet was the town marshall of Shoshoni and several businessmen. Probably, many

more residents of Shoshoni were involved than were actually arrested.



Fines collected for these violations and other liquor offenses padded the county’s

bottom line.



When arrests were made evidence was collected, which included bottles and kegs of

alcohol and pieces of stills were sent to Lander to be stored in the courthouse.

In May of 1929, District Court Judge R.H. Fourth ordered the destruction of liquor-

making paraphernalia and large quantities of finished product in the county’s

possession. Thousands of bottles, fruit jars and kegs of alcohol were destroyed behind

the courthouse. It took two hours to smash the alcohol containers, and fumes of alcohol

filled the air. Chickens in a nearby enclosure felt the effects of the alcohol fumes and

stumbled about their coops.



Prohibition was repealed in 1933 with the passage of the 21st Amendment.

The Eighteenth Amendment had been an unpopular failed attempt to control adult

behavior. Many people were arrested for defying the law, before the government and

the voters gave up and passed the 21st amendment which repealed prohibition.



