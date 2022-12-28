Long-serving Fremont County K9 officer passes

(Fremont County, WY) – K9 officer Kye passed away recently, according to a post shared on the Shoshoni Police Department Facebook page on December 27.

Kye was born in 2009, and served as the K9 officer for the Lander Police Department from 2011 to 2020, then for the Shoshoni PD until her retirement in July of 2022.

“Kye was a dedicated and enthusiastic Canine Officer,” the rememberence post states, “but more importantly a lifelong partner to her handler, Sgt. Leafgreen.”

“It is with great sadness we say goodbye; but forever appreciate her service.” h/t Shoshoni Police Department Facebook page image