Local resident marks milestone 100th birthday on March 4

(Riverton, WY) – Winifred “Winnie” Schmuck has had quite a life in her 100 years. She has lived on each coast and had jobs that many these days could never understand.

She grew up on a farm in Ohio, which spurred her to become a farmer through and through.

During World War II, she was a Rosie the Riveter in California. Due to her tiny stature, they had her working in the tail of the airplanes because she was one of the few who could fit in there.

After her stint on the West Coast, she returned to Ohio, where she obtained a degree in social work. She decided that wasn’t the career for her, so she went to New York and attended a cooking school.

She never worked in the restaurant industry, but cooking was always her hobby, along with gardening.

After cooking school, she returned to Ohio, where she obtained her education credits to teach.

She got a teaching job in Crowheart and then Pavillion. While living in Pavillion, she met her husband, Walter, at the Pavillion Methodist Church.

They bought a farm on 8 Mile Road, and Winnie raised their two kids, Becky and Kevin, and worked the farm. She still substitute taught at Pavillion from time-to-time.

Her love of the farm has never faded. She still gives her son-in-law, Mark, advice about farming.

Her words of wisdom are: “Take each day one at a time.”

Happy birthday, Winnie!