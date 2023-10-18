Local Collaboration with Maker Space 307 – Workshop with David Maulik on Thursday

Join us for another fantastic workshop from the Bootstrap Collaborative on Thursday, Oct. 19th at 5:30 pm. This workshop will feature David Maulik from Maker Space 307. Come and see how to use the tools and tech for making your own way in small business, startups, creative ideas, and inventions!

“Local Collaboration with Maker Space” WORKSHOP

Thursday, Oct. 19th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.