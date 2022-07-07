Little League All-Stars Announced

The Riverton Little League All-Stars were announced after the completion of the regular season. Riverton will field both a majors and a minors team for the post-season.

The Majors will be managed by Jason Weliever and assisted by Brian Blumenshine. Players named to the team are Ryan Bowstring, Corbin Combs, Landon Jevne, Kingston Collins, Zander Weliever, Braxton Blumenshine, Mason Hilyard, Daegen Weber, Tyberius Black, and Brody Taylor. Riverton Minors All-Stars {h/t Riverton Little League}

Brock Olson is the minor’s manager and he will be assisted by Chad Vogelsang and Josh Nelson. Players on the minors are Kaeci Bell Duran, Cooper Olson, Parker Nelson, Derek Gonsalez, Beckett Vosika, Zaiden Cooper, Zinedine Limpy, Carsyn Vogelsang, Kade Sill, Garrett Parker, Leo VanVleet and Lexi Kramer.

Both the major and minors play in Cody beginning on Wednesday, July 20 and culminating with championship games and state tournament berths at stake on Saturday the 23rd.