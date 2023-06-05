Riverton to consider ordinance raising age limit for tobacco, vaping products; change follows state, federal law

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a public hearing regarding a fireworks application for the Riverton Little League, which plans to celebrate the end of the season around 9 p.m. June 22 at the Ron Saban complex on Smith Road.

The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department has endorsed the fireworks display and “will be on standby with wildland trucks and an engine company if anything should arise,” according to a letter from fire chief Jake Blumenshine.

Organizers said the fireworks display “will be very similar in size/length and presentation to what’s been done in years past.”

Another public hearing will be held before the council considers an ordinance on first reading raising the age limit for tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 to align with federal and state laws.

The agenda also includes:

-consideration of an appointment to the EDGE Committee, which helps guide Riverton’s use of half percent sales tax revenues for economic development

-an easement amendment for a parcel of land next to Paradise Valley Road

-a ground lease agreement with Crop Dusters LLC for space at Central Wyoming Regional Airport

-a bid award for a building maintenance vehicle

-a use agreement with Advanced Communications Technologies Inc. relating to telecommunication facilities located in city rights of way

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a Finance Committee meeting at 6:45 p.m. in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.