Light snow returns to the area tomorrow; gusty winds expected today

(Fremont County, WY) – The majority of 10’rs woke up to some snow on the ground this morning. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light snow is expected to return again Sunday, Jan. 7.

While snow is only expected in western Wyoming today, we could see some gusty winds for some areas. Jeffrey City, in particular, is expected to have a maximum wind gust of 35 mph, South Pass City 28 mph, and Dubois 24 mph.

Highs today also only reach the mid-20s, with Shoshoni and Riverton being the warmest at 26 degrees and South Pass City the coldest at 17 degrees.

