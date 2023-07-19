Lego and Comedy events coming soon at the Lander Library

Two fun events will be happening soon at the Lander Library.

The Annual LEGO Exhibition is a chance for builders ages 4-18 to show their creativity. Builders create an original LEGO construction or short LEGO Stop-motion film and bring it for display. The event is August 3rd from 6-7 pm. Registration is required, please pick up a form by visiting the Children or Teen desk at the Lander Library.

The final Adult Summer Reading Program event for 2023 is scheduled for July 28th at 6 pm at the Lander Library.