Laziur Hanway Sr.

Laziur Stephen Hanway, Sr. was born July 5, 1956 to Gilbert Hanway, Sr. and Helen (Antelope) Hanway in Lander, Wyoming. He was enrolled Northern Arapaho but was also a descendent of the Gros Ventre, Cheyenne, Crow, Chinese and French. Given the Arapaho name "Man Comes Out", Laziur completed Sundance at 16 years old which his parents were always proud of.

After graduating Lander Valley High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and completed boot camp at Camp Pendelton. During his time in the Marines, Laziur served as a Drill Sergeant before working on computers. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where he fell in love with their language and culture. After four years of service, Mr. Hanway was honorably discharged.

Laziur was a member of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod and raised all his children within the church, strengthening their relationship and communication with God. As a single father to six children, Laziur passed onto each of them his inquisitiveness, drive, and faith.

Mr. Hanway earned two Associate’s degrees from Chief Dull Knife College and Central Wyoming College. His passion for knowledge and many life experiences made him a well cultured individual with the ability to converse with anyone regarding any subject.

Despite his intellect, Laziur enjoyed being active and chose to work in carpentry, construction, landscaping and janitorial maintenance as well as a CNA Supervisor. His hobbies included reading, running, boxing, breaking horses, and fluency in Arapaho.

Laziur leaves behind his five children Alta and her children Phillip, Dametri, Faith, and Gilbert; Stephanie (Kenzi) and their children Tuck, Geo, and Brazen; Samantha and her children Joey and Samuel; Steven; Silver and her children Jaiven, Ezarah, and Elysian; as well as family throughout Montana.

He was preceded in death by both his parents; son Seattle; brothers Leonard Friday, Junior, John and Donald; sisters June, Mary Jane, and Ramona Young Bear, and nephew Manuel Chavez.

Laziur has been cremated and services will take place at Trinity Lutheran in Riverton, WY Thursday, September 7th at 1pm.

