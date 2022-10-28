Lander Valley Tigers on the road against Star Valley; Rematch of last year’s quarter-final – Friday 5 p.m.

(Fremont County, WY) – If there is one way to preview this game, it would best be described as Lander needs a near perfect game. The Tigers after falling to Douglas sees themselves in a rematch of last years quarter final, this time on the road against a team who has been know to be in the title contender conversation in Star Valley.

The Tigers and the Braves saw each other last season in Lander with Star Valley defeating the Tigers 50-20. The Braves have been bounced out of the playoffs the last three seasons and are looking for their first state championship appearance since 2019.

Lander is looking to get their first playoff win under head coach John Scott. The Tigers haven’t seen the state championship game since falling to Buffalo in 2004 when there was a 5A classification and Lander was in the 4A ranks. Lander is seeking their second state title ever in school history, their first was in 1948 going undefeated under head coach Bill Bush. Lander has not seen the semi-finals since 2004 as well.

Advertisement

On Friday, the Tigers and the Braves will meet for the again for round 31. They match-up for the first time in 1973. That first win would come in favor of the Tigers winning 13-12. Lander and Star Valley didn’t see each other again until 1991; The Tigers and Braves have matched up in two state title games in 1993 and 1995; Star Valley was victorious in both title games. The Braves leads the all time series between the two schools with 22 wins and eight losses.

This season for the Tigers, they won five games having their best season since 2020. The Tigers would have wins against Green River, Evanston, Worland, Rawlins, and Riverton. Star Valley is 6-2 with their loss coming from Sugar Salem, Idaho and the Broncs from Cody. They have ranked second the WyoPreps Coaches and Media football poll since the first rankings came out for the season.

Lander has been a top passing defense being ranked number one in that category. The Braves have the best passing attack however averaging 100 yards more than the second best team in the 3A classification. The Tigers are fifth overall defensively while Star Valley is the second best overall defense. However offense is a different story. The Braves also ranks second in total offense while the Tigers sit at eight.

County 10 will have the call of the rematch of last years quarter final between the Lander Valley Tigers and the Star Valley Braves on KOVE 1330 AM, 107.7 FM and streaming video on the NFHS network. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Pregame will start at 4:40.

Advertisement

Most information in this story was provided by wyoming-football.com