Lander residents take first, third places at 5th Annual Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition qualifying round

(Lander, WY) – The 5th Annual Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition Lander qualifying round was held in City Park Friday, July 25, and two lander residents placed in the top three spots.

Last year’s final competition winner Christian Wallowing Bull took third place, and Adam Kirkpatrick nabbed the top spot. Lander musician Adam Kirkpatrick took first place at the Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition Lander qualifying round. h/t Amy Federer photo

Both will move on to the festival competition finale in Ten Sleep September 1-4.

Kirkpatrick’s song “Infinitely Nothing” tied with Wallowing Bull’s “Ricochet” for top song from the judges.

Coming in second place for the evening was Stephen Davis of Rock Springs, whose song “Stardust” took the number three spot for the judges.

Rounding out the top five performers were Jen Sprigs and Ethan Cox, and the number 4 and 5 songs went to “When it Came” by Clara Shanley and “Winter Trees” by Ethan Cox.

The audience favorites were as follows:

Top Songs:

#1 “Star Dust” by Steven Davis

#2 “Infinitely Nothing” by Adam Kirkpatrick

#3 “Don’t Drive and Drive No More” by Steven Davis

#4 “January Birdsong” by Adam Kirkpatrick

#5 “Orchard” by Christian Wallowing Bull

Top Singer-Songwriters:

#1 Steven Davis

#2 Adam Kirkpatrick

#3 Christian Wallowing Bull