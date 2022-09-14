Lander quilters group donated to Angel Flight West

(Lander, WY) – The Popo Agie Quilters group in Lander donated their annual quilt raffle proceeds this year, $1,800, to Angel Flight West.

Angel Flight West is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization that arranges free, non-emergency air transportation for children and adults with serious medical conditions and other compelling needs.

Locally, Lander City Councilmember John Larson is a pilot for Angel Flight West. He has been a volunteer pilot since 2005.

“It gives you an opportunity to do something for the public good or for people that are not able to do for themselves,” Larson shared.

Annually, the Popo Agie Quilters donate their quilt raffle proceeds to various organizations around Lander.

Learn more about Angel Flight West here.