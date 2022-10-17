Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care are celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with big news!

This October, take the time to think about your breast health. Take action by spreading awareness and scheduling your mammogram!

Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care will offer Breast Cancer Screenings with tomosynthesis mammography starting in November 2022. Adding Tomosynthesis, described as “3D” imaging, to the standard two-view mammography improves the detection of breast lesions.

Tomosynthesis offers exceptional image clarity and detail by imaging the breast in several ‘layers’ and angles. By looking at each layer separately, a potential cancer is less likely to be obstructed from view by overlapping breast tissue. This will result in fewer biopsies and additional tests as well as increased accuracy. Tomosynthesis more effectively pinpoints the size, shape, and location of abnormalities.

“We are excited to be able to offer mammography services with the best equipment and experienced technicians.”

These screenings will be available at the main office in Lander at 745 Buena Vista Drive. Call 307-332-2941 to schedule an appointment.

Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care, let’s stay healthy TOGETHER!