Lander Lobos to host Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Tournament in July of 2024

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Sr. Babe Ruth announced on Facebook Thursday afternoon that they have been awarded the 16-18 year old Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Tournament in July of 2024.

“This is not only a huge accomplishment for the Lobos but also an amazing opportunity for the City of Lander and the State of Wyoming,” the announcement says.

One commenter on the announcement said, “Lander hosted in 1977 as well…”

Advertisement

The Lobos will be playing as the host team and will be joined by eight teams from Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Canada, and Wyoming.