Lander, Dubois 4th of July Parade entry forms

(Fremont County, WY) – The 4th of July is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to get your parade entry forms submitted!

Drop off the Lander parade forms at the Lander Chamber of Commerce. Click here to download the entry form.

The deadline to be included in the Lander parade book is June 21. Entries submitted after June 21 will still be in the parade but won’t be in the parade book.

Advertisement

You can submit your Dubois parade forms online or download the form from their website here.

Forms are due back to the Dubois Chamber of Commerce by July 1.