Lander Community Awards nominations due today – UW’s College of Business Assistant Dean to present on impact of 1/2% economic development sales tax

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Community Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 8 at the Lander Community & Convention Center.

Hosted for more than two decades by the Lander Chamber, the popular annual event is the top local business gathering of the year. The Chamber awards six recipients each year to recognize businesses, individuals, and organizations who have demonstrated longevity, beautification, innovation and creativity, community involvement, and contributions made over a lifetime. The deadline for submitting nominations is today, Friday, February 23.



The speaker for this year’s luncheon will be Dr. Anne Alexander, Assistant Dean at the University of Wyoming’s College of Business and Director of Outreach and Engagement at the college’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis (CBEA).

“The CBEA has completed a study of the impact of Fremont County’s ½% economic development sales tax that voters initially approved in 2020,” said Lander Chamber CEO Owen Sweeney. “Voters will decide later this year whether to renew the tax or let it sunset. It’s been a controversial topic, and to assuage some of the critics of the tax — particularly how it has been distributed to individual businesses — changes are being discussed by local business and government leaders. Our organization strongly supports the tax to fund the [Central Wyoming Regional] airport and WRTA [Wind River Transit Authority], and we’re keeping a close eye on the proposed changes, which have yet to be finalized.”



Members of the Lander Chamber receive one complimentary ticket to the luncheon as a membership benefit. (Some memberships receive more than one. Contact Meghan Manning at the Lander Chamber at 332-3892 ext. 4 to confirm.) Additional tickets are $30, and guest tickets are available for $35. Table sponsorships are also available. Details on ticket and sponsorship pricing and a registration link are available here.

The Lander Community Awards Luncheon is made possible in part due to GOLD LEVEL sponsors Central Bank & Trust and St. John’s Health – Lander, SILVER LEVEL sponsor and Preferred Media Partner County 10, and BRONZE LEVEL sponsor Rocky Mountain Power.