Lander artist finalist in Jackson Hole Still Works vodka label contest

(Jackson Hole, WY) – Jackson Hole Still Works is once again holding its annual “Spirit of Wyoming” competition, providing an opportunity for local artists to have their piece featured on the Jackson Hole Still Works Vodka label for a full year.

Fremont County is represented by Lander artist Leslie Schafer, whose entry you can vote for here.

Voting ends this Friday, January 13 at 6:45 PM, with winner announcements being shared in the ensuing days.

“Jackson Hole Still Works is as passionate about supporting local artists as we are about making our handcrafted spirits.”

100% of the proceeds from the contest, voting party, and raffle of the original artwork benefit the Wyoming Arts Council.